Peek Inside Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch Spanning 320 Acres

One of Tom Cruise's lavish properties is up for sale, giving fans a chance to peek inside his opulent lifestyle. Cruise owns a palacial home in Telluride, Colorado, on 320 acres of land and secluded from the public eye. Whether you have the $39.5 million asking price or not, it's worth taking a look around the property in these photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Cruise owns at least three personal homes — one in Beverly Hills, California; one in Clearwater, Florida and this Colorado getaway. It makes sense that he would have a place in the Los Angeles area for his work in Hollywood, and another in Clearwater near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology. However, the Telluride home is no less a part of Cruise's legacy. He reportedly spent much of his marriage with Katie Holmes there and even hosted his infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey there. Still, fans have probably not seen the full extent of the property.

(Photo: Brett Schreckengost / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.

Cruse is approaching his 40th anniversary as a movie star, and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.