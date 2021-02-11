Pedro Pascal Sends Love to His Sister After She Comes out as Transgender With Dazzling Cover Shoot

✖

Pedro Pascal is showing nothing but love for his sister after she recently came out as transgender. The Mandalorian star introduced Lux to the world on Tuesday, the day she publicly shared the news. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a cover for the Spanish-language Ya magazine, in which his sister graced the cover, as a way to share his love and support for her.

"Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," he captioned the beautiful photo, which translates to, "my sister, my heart, our Lux." Several of his fans showed their love and support in the comment section as well. According to PEOPLE, Lux started receiving hormone treatment back in July and is now studying acting at Juilliard School in New York City. "My transition has been something that's very natural for everyone in my family," she said. "It's almost something that they expected to happen."

She recalled the first time she identified as transgender to her brother, he immediately asked her how she felt about it, and when she relayed her excitement and sense of peace, he was quick, without hesitation, to show his support for her. She noted that she told him via FaceTime, and then he "asked how I felt, because I remember he was a little worried," but after she reassured him, he congratulated her saying, "Perfect, this is incredible."

The support from her brother was a big deal for her because "he has been an important part of this. He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity." Now that she's come forward with her news, she is mentioning that she first came out as nonbinary to her family, which slowly progressed over time to a point where she now proudly calls herself a woman.

Lux confessed that being a woman just feels natural to her and is "much more simple" for her. "Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society." Now that she has come forward with her truth, she feels it's extremely important to spread proper awareness so society can hopefully put an end to "transphobia, homophobia and racism." "We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism."