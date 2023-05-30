Pedro Pascal Reveals Gross Interaction With Fan That Left Him With an Infection

Pedro Pascal is sharing how an odd Games of Thrones fan interaction ended up giving him "a bit of an eye infection." The fan-favorite actor opened up about the aftermath of his breakthrough role on the hit HBO show during last week's edition of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable, which also featured Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters and Damson Idris.

Asked about their most memorable or typical interactions with fans, Culkin pointed out that people seem to be very comfortable putting their arms around him and touching him, but Pascal instantly one-upped him when it came to invasive fan behavior. "I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died – speaking of touching – people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes," he revealed, referencing how his character, Oberyn Martell, was killed after having his eyes gouged and skull crushed in a fight with Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane. "Wow, that's a lot of trust," Culkin joked, as Pascal admitted, "At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I'd let them! And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection."

Pascal also proved he's a good sport when asked about the "daddy narrative" that's surrounded him recently, saying it's his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us that are the cause of it. "Yeah, I am having fun with it," he said with a laugh. "It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That's what it is."

Bridges then chimed in, "Are you a daddy?" to which Pascal replied, "I'm not a daddy," turning to the camera to add, "And I'm not gonna be a daddy!" Some of the real daddies in the room were hoping for a little love too, with Culkin joking, "I'm a daddy. Nobody likes my daddy parts." Pascal responded as the room laughed, "What did you just say? 'Nobody likes my daddy parts'?" as Culkin replied, "They like your daddy parts."