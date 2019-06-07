Pauley Perrette Posts Photo of Injured ‘NCIS’ Crew Member: ‘And Then I Was Physically Assaulted’

Longtime NCIS star Pauley Perrette, who exited the show on controversial terms last year, shared a couple of fiery tweets about the series, including photos of an alleged crew member with stitches around their right eye. She also doubled down on her claim that she was physically assaulted while working on the show.

“You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again!” Perrette captioned the photos in her tweet sent Friday morning. “To protect my crew! And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!? and I lost my job.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Previously, reports claimed that Perrette exited NCIS during season 15 because of a behind-the-scenes feud with series lead Mark Harmon. The feud reportedly started after Harmon’s rescue dog bit a crew member in October 2016, leaving them with 16 stitches. Perrette reportedly continued to speak up about the situation after Harmon continued to bring the dog on set.

Friday morning, Perrette also shared a tweet writing that she is “terrified” of Harmon to the point that she has nightmares about it and would not return to the set of the longrunning procedural.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” she tweeted. “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!”

After sharing the photos of the person with stitches, Perrette tweeted that she was “Sorry about the former truths” and that she “just needed to tell the truth and move on.” In the tweet, she shared a link promoting her new CBS show, Broke.

The GOOD STUFF! https://t.co/R9rJT3sCJG

Sorry about the former truths. This is the future. (Gap year and lots of therapy!) just needed to tell the truth and move ON! Love you guys! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

Many fans applauded her for “standing up for what is right,” while others wondered about the timing of the cryptic posts.

“You have to stand up for what is right,” one Twitter user wrote. “It isn’t always easy to ruffle feathers but in the end it is almost always worth it. Just a shame this had to get this big instead of him admitting maybe it should not be at work anymore.”

“Nobody should have to go through this, so sorry to hear that happened. You shouldn’t have lost your job either,” another wrote.

“Oh hell no! You did right to protect your crew because that injury looks horrific even cleaned up. I wish there were better protections for whistleblowers everywhere,” another said.

Rumors behind the reason for her exit were largely prompted after the actress launched into a similar rant just days after her departure was announced.

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she wrote. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” she added in a second tweet. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

Perrette concluded her message with a final tweet in which she claimed that she left after “multiple physical assaults.”

The tweetstorm had led to multiple reports that Perrette’s exit had been the result of a behind-the-scenes feud with Harmon, though up until her Thursday tweets, the actress had never named him specifically. CBS had also released a statement following her exit in which they claimed she “had a terrific run on NCIS” and that they had “took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution.”