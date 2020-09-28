Pauley Perrette Fans Concerned After 'NCIS' Alum Says She 'Cant Wait to Get to Heaven'
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette had fans worried this weekend when she tweeted that she "can't wait to get to Heaven." The actress has been distraught over the passing of her aunt earlier this month, and over other tragedies like the coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism and climate change. Fans reached out with kind words for Perrette, hoping that she is alright.
Perrette tweeted about how she longs to be around respectful people on Friday morning, but lamented that she is "stuck on Earth" instead. She wrote about people who are "dedicated, grounded in respecting others, who have empathy and feel other's pain, who are PROUD to not offend or harm or disturb other's peace, who find JOY in being kind, helpful, good and caring." She punctuated the tweet with: "Can't wait to get to Heaven." Fans did not miss the alarming implications of this statement.
I dream to only be around people dedicated, grounded in respecting others, who have empathy and feel other’s pain, who are PROUD to not offend harm or disturb other’s peace, who find JOY in being kind, helpful, good and caring. But I’m stuck on Earth. Can’t wait get to Heaven— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 25, 2020
Perrette has been through a lot lately — most recently, the sudden passing of her aunt. She opened up about that on Twitter too, revealing that she was extremely close to her "Aunt Vicki," and looked up to her for years. Before that, Perrette revealed in August that she may have contracted and survived COVID-19 long before the pandemic reached its current proportions, and in May, she joined in the Black Lives Matter protests around the country. However, at the same time she was upset by the fires and looting in L.A.
Fans have stuck with Perrette throughout all these trials, often thanking her for her commentary and insight as a public figure. Here is a look at how fans responded to Perrette's tweet about "Heaven" over the weekend.
Concern
prevnext
He Pauley, your tweet sounds not good 😐. You are really an amazing person ❤ and you should enjoy your life on this planet. We all see us in heaven. Hope this time is far away. Special thanks to you for acting and for your kindness. You're really an angel for your loved people.— Guenter Zimmermann (@GuenterZimmerm4) September 26, 2020
Tougher
prevnext
Pauley, are you alright? Life is tough but you’re tougher. https://t.co/YIRfUMuLDS— Jared O’ 🎸 (@JBrexton) September 25, 2020
Experience
prevnext
I hope u believe me because, although heaven is beautiful & it feels wonderful, life on earth is anything you can imagine. You can recreate yourself every day.— simon templer (@TemperSimon) September 25, 2020
Needed
prevnext
We need more people like you on earth. May you live long and prosper.🖖— notanignoramus (@notanignoramus) September 25, 2020
'Until Then'
prevnext
I just thought this again this week. Until then, I am going to keep killing people with kindness. I can't change the whole world, but I can change one person's world!💓 #hope #perservence #advocate #confident https://t.co/a8cBgaR7EL— Allysunmoonstar (@Allysunmoonstar) September 25, 2020
'Don't Give Up'
prevnext
Hi Pauley it made me so sad to read your tweet You always spread so much love and respect it’s so hard to think you are not getting it back Please don’t give up on this world Good people are out there you will find them and they will find you 🤗🤗— Mary Kavanagh (@Mavanagh) September 25, 2020
Sensitive
prev
I’ve had those same thoughts & I was never in a good place. Take time out now to focus on people like you. We need you here, helping, and loving. It’s difficult to be so sensitive, but worth it.— Kelly Schneid (@here2luvanimals) September 25, 2020