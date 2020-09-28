Pauley Perrette Fans Concerned After 'NCIS' Alum Says She 'Cant Wait to Get to Heaven'

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette had fans worried this weekend when she tweeted that she "can't wait to get to Heaven." The actress has been distraught over the passing of her aunt earlier this month, and over other tragedies like the coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism and climate change. Fans reached out with kind words for Perrette, hoping that she is alright.

Perrette tweeted about how she longs to be around respectful people on Friday morning, but lamented that she is "stuck on Earth" instead. She wrote about people who are "dedicated, grounded in respecting others, who have empathy and feel other's pain, who are PROUD to not offend or harm or disturb other's peace, who find JOY in being kind, helpful, good and caring." She punctuated the tweet with: "Can't wait to get to Heaven." Fans did not miss the alarming implications of this statement.

I dream to only be around people dedicated, grounded in respecting others, who have empathy and feel other’s pain, who are PROUD to not offend harm or disturb other’s peace, who find JOY in being kind, helpful, good and caring. But I’m stuck on Earth. Can’t wait get to Heaven — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 25, 2020

Perrette has been through a lot lately — most recently, the sudden passing of her aunt. She opened up about that on Twitter too, revealing that she was extremely close to her "Aunt Vicki," and looked up to her for years. Before that, Perrette revealed in August that she may have contracted and survived COVID-19 long before the pandemic reached its current proportions, and in May, she joined in the Black Lives Matter protests around the country. However, at the same time she was upset by the fires and looting in L.A.

Fans have stuck with Perrette throughout all these trials, often thanking her for her commentary and insight as a public figure. Here is a look at how fans responded to Perrette's tweet about "Heaven" over the weekend.