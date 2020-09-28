'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette 'Devastated' Over Family Death

✖

Pauley Perrette's aunt Vicki died, the former NCIS actress revealed on Twitter on Sept. 21. Perrette said her aunt was a "great mother" to her and her siblings after her mother died in 2002 from cancer. The Broke star often posts tributes to her mother, Donna Bell, on Mother's Day and in December to mark Bell's birthday.

"My Aunt Vicki (mom's little sister) died suddenly," Perrette tweeted. "I’m devastated. She was a GREAT MOTHER to us after mom died. She’s one of my favorite people. So funny & smart. She said it was ok to stay single, be yourself, not have kids & retire at 51 like she did, when no one supported that." In a follow-up tweet, Perrette praised her aunt for never judging her during her darkest moments. "She was just like... 'I love you Little Pauley Girl' that’s what she called me. Never judged me, ever," Perrette wrote.

And she never ever judged me for anything... my depression/anxiety disorder and all the rest of my crap. She was just like... “I love you Little Pauley Girl” that’s what she called me. Never judged me, ever — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 21, 2020

The actress' followers shared their condolences. "I am so sorry for your loss... losing someone close to us is always so hard... but they will always be with us in our hearts... you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers," one person wrote. "I'm so sorry for your loss. [Losing] someone that is like a parent is hard. I lost my dad [on] August 2nd and still is raw. Praying," another added.

Perrette, 51, has often shared photos of her mother on social media. She co-owns Donna Bell's Bake Shop in New York, which was named in honor of Perrette's mother. "My mom and I were twins. I wish I had one more hug," Perrette wrote on Dec. 18, 2018, to mark her mother's birthday. "RIP and happy birthday Donna Bell, better known as Mommy."

Perrette was born in New Orleans and spent most of her childhood living in different states east of the Mississippi River. She is best known for playing Abby Sciuto on CBS' NCIS from 2003 to 2018. Last season, she tried her hand at a sitcom, starring in Broke with Jaime Camill and Natasha Leggero. After CBS canceled the show, Perrette announced on Twitter she has retired from acting. She retired after leaving NCIS, but came back to make Broke, which she called "important" and "beautiful."

"I did my last dance & am proud of it," Perrette tweeted. "Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)."