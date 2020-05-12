'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Leads Small Protest for Ahmaud Arbery

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is known for her outspokenness, with the actress recently leading a small protest for Ahmaud Arbery, the man shot and killed by a father and son in Georgia. In photos posted to her Twitter page, Perrette is shown with a few other people engaged in a demonstration to bring awareness to Arbery's death. Notably, everyone in the protest was wearing masks, so as not to risk spreading coronavirus.

The photos came after Perrette posted her plans to participate in a protest run in memory of Arbery. "I’m about to do a few miles for #AhmaudAubrey #IRunwithAhmaud God, we are better than this, aren’t we? What a beautiful man. This #pandemic is tragic. Ahmaud’s murder was PURE EVIL. And #RememberJamesByrdJr," she wrote, also referencing hate crime victim James Byrd Jr. who was murdered in Texas in 1998, by three white supremacists.

Arbery was killed while out on a jog in February, but video of his murder only recently went public. Greg McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. According to CNN, the two men confessed to taking guns and chasing Arbery, believing him to be a suspect in a string of burglaries in their neighborhood. They claimed that Arbery attacked Travis, prompting them to open fire, though some appear to debate whether or not the footage backs up this claim.

This is #AhmaudArbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper. Two days ago, would have been his birthday. Today, they should have celebrated Mother’s Day. Every special day for the rest of her life, she’ll feel his absence. All b/c 2 racist yahoos hunted and killed him. Keep her in your thoughts.💔 pic.twitter.com/QMF5tDHUNC — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 10, 2020

Related to the death of Arbery, USA Today reported that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has ordered investigations into Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson and Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill, both of whom previously recused themselves from the case. "When a district attorney is unable to take on a case due to a conflict, our office must appoint another prosecutor to handle the case," Carr said in a statement. “Unfortunately, many questions and concerns have arisen regarding, among other things, the communications between and actions taken by the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Circuits. As a result, we have requested the GBI to review in order to determine whether the process was undermined in any way."