'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Upset Over Looters and Arsonists 'Destroying Everything' in LA

Pauley Perrette's heart is breaking over the ongoing riots in Los Angeles. Perrette, best known for playing NCIS' Abby Sciuto, sent a series of tweets on Saturday night condemning protesters, all while recognizing their anger. The actress has been very vocal about the death of George Floyd, supporting the overall movement. However, the "looters and arsonists" present in L.A. on Saturday seemed to go too far, in her opinion.

Perrette had previously understood where the Minneapolis rioters were coming from, writing, "if you could just BE HEARD maybe SOMETHING will change." Once the protests in L.A. escalated, she vented about how "awful and sad" the situation had become. "My whole city is destroyed," she wrote, later praising "all the great and righteous people" who had peacefully protested earlier in the day. Scroll through to read Perrette's recent remarks on the George Floyd protests.