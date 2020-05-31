'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette Upset Over Looters and Arsonists 'Destroying Everything' in LA
Pauley Perrette's heart is breaking over the ongoing riots in Los Angeles. Perrette, best known for playing NCIS' Abby Sciuto, sent a series of tweets on Saturday night condemning protesters, all while recognizing their anger. The actress has been very vocal about the death of George Floyd, supporting the overall movement. However, the "looters and arsonists" present in L.A. on Saturday seemed to go too far, in her opinion.
Perrette had previously understood where the Minneapolis rioters were coming from, writing, "if you could just BE HEARD maybe SOMETHING will change." Once the protests in L.A. escalated, she vented about how "awful and sad" the situation had become. "My whole city is destroyed," she wrote, later praising "all the great and righteous people" who had peacefully protested earlier in the day. Scroll through to read Perrette's recent remarks on the George Floyd protests.
I was asked why this is happening Sometimes there is such indescribable anger sadness and frustration that it can’t be contained anymore and there aren’t enough tears to wash it away. And if you could just BE HEARD maybe SOMETHING will change.— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 30, 2020
Sirens Sirens Sirens. All day and night. Sirens sirens sirens.— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 30, 2020
My whole city is destroyed and is getting more destroyed by the minute. What’s not on fire is shattered and graffitied. This is awful and sad. The stores are looted, the sirens are deafening.— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 31, 2020
It’s like... all the great and righteous people standing and walking for #GeorgeFloydProtests are gone. Now it’s just looters and arsonist destroying everything. Damn. All the stores are totally looted, empty and smashed, at least the ones that aren’t burned down yet. #LA— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 31, 2020
Oh my heart. And more tears. https://t.co/3noPJNCtH5— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 31, 2020
I want to THROW SOMETHING! I want to PUNCH SOMETHING! I want to SCREAM AS LOUD AS I CAN. Damn. But I’ve learned to pray and breathe and reach out and help and try to be a part of the solution and remember Romans 12:21 that I have tattooed on my finger. “OVERCOME EVIL WITH GOOD” pic.twitter.com/yOkatR60kP— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 31, 2020
I’m not even mad at all the super jerks on twitter tonight. You’re mad? I’m mad. You’re frustrated? Me too. You want to lash out? I mean I guess I’m just like yeah. (Sux you have to be a jerk but tonight? Whatever)— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 31, 2020