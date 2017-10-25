Paul Walker’s Daughter Settles With Porsche Over Actor’s Death

Meadow Walker has settled with Porsche over the death of her father, late actor Paul Walker.

Meadow, 18, claimed defects in the car manufacturer’s design led to the crash that killed the Fast and the Furious actor. She believed Paul survived the collision but burned alive after being trapped by the Porsche Carrera GT’s seatbelt.

The Blast obtained court documents that show that a settlement with undisclosed parameters was reached by the two parties outside of court. Walker’s father also reached a similar settlement with the company.

Both parties are now requesting the wrongful death suit be dismissed.

Meadow’s lawyers believe the seatbelt “snapped Walker’s torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis” and that the car itself had “instability and control issues.”

Meadow had previously received a $10.1 million settlement from the driver of the car Walker was riding in, Roger Rhodas.

Walker died in Nov. 2013 and was subsequently written out of the Fast and the Furious franchise. His castmates still regularly pay tribute to him on social media.

Photo Credit: Universal