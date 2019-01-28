Patricia Arquette Thanks Robert Mueller in Her SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Patricia Arquette picked up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries on Sunday night, and the actress got political when she took the podium to make her acceptance speech.

“Thank you to Robert Mueller, and everyone working to make sure that we have sovereignty for the United States of America,” she said towards the end of her speech, receiving a rousing round of applause from the audience.

Mueller is the former director of the FBI and special counsel for the United States Department of Justice and is currently conducting an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The investigation is ongoing and has led to multiple arrests and indictments.

Arquette has been outspoken against Donald Trump in the past, previously sparring with the Commander in Chief on Twitter back in 2017.

The 50-year-old also used her time at the podium to advocate for her fellow actors, calling out production companies that aren’t treating their employees correctly.

“One order of business,” she said. “Some production companies aren’t paying their overtime and the meal penalties. So start taking pictures of your Schedule G’s and your call sheets, because actors depend on that money to survive.”

She also thanked her family, friends and co-stars in her speech after giving a shoutout to fellow nominee Patricia Clarkson, whom she thought had won the category.

“I thought you were saying Patricia Clarkson, so I was like, ‘Yeah! She’s awesome!’” Arquette said on stage, adding, “I told her I wanted to go to her acting class.”

Arquette won the SAG Award for her role in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, beating out fellow nominees Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Penelope Cruz (Assassination of Gianni Versace) and Emma Stone (Maniac).

“I love all [of] your work, I’m inspired by all of you,” Arquette told the women in her speech. Earlier this month, she also picked up a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

After her win, Arquette told PEOPLE TV that she was “so excited” and “shocked.”

Escape at Dannemora tells the story of two male inmates at a maximum security prison who escape the facility, with the series based on real-life events that occurred at the Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. Arquette starred as Tilly Mitchell, an employee at the prison who becomes romantically involved with both men and helps them in their escape. The seven episodes of the show aired in 2018 and were all directed by actor Ben Stiller.

