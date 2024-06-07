Pat Sajak Gets First Gig After 'Wheel of Fortune' Exit

Pat Sajak may be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after 41 years, but he isn't stepping away from the entertainment industry completely. Ahead of his final Wheel of Fortune episode on Friday, it has been revealed that the long-time host, 77, already has his next big gig lined up, Sajak set to in a stage production of Prescription: Murder.

Sajak will reunite with his longtime friend and KHON-TV Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore for the play, which is adapted from the pilot episode of the TV series Columbo, according to Variety. The TV series itself is an adaptation of the 1962 mystery-thriller play Prescription: Murder, written by William Link and Richard Levinson. Rob Duval will direct the play, Which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025 at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre. The play serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit theater.

Sajak is set to star as "brilliant psychiatrist Roy Flemming, who hatches a plot with a perfect alibi to murder his neurotic and possessive wife." Moore, meanwhile, will portray Lt. Columbo, "the seemingly bumbling detective who engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up to the play's surprising climax." They will be joined by Moore's son, Bryce, as well as Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan, and Aiko Chinen.

The show will mark will serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit Hawaii Theatre. The pair first met in 1968 and served together at the American Forces Vietnam Network in Saigon. They first shared the stage in 1993 for Moore's original play Prophecy and Honor. They have since gone on to star alongside one another in The Odd Couple in 2001, The Honeymooners in 2004, The Boys in Autumn in 2010, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway in 2014, Dial M for Murder in 2018 and, most recently, 2023's The Sunshine Boys.

Prescription: Murder will mark Sajak's first post-Wheel of Fortune gig. In June 2023, Sajak announced that he would be stepping away from the show after serving as host for the past 41 years, sharing in a statement, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Sajak first joined Wheel of Fortune in 1981 after he was recruited by creator Merv Griffin to take over for the outgoing Chuck Woolery. He continued his hosting duties as Wheel became syndicated in 1983, and has since hosted various spinoff shows including 2021's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. His final episode is set for Friday, June 7.