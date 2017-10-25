Paris Jackson Is Literally a Tree Hugger in New Instagram Post

1️⃣ A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

Paris Jackson shared another personal photo on her Instagram page that shows the 19-year-old without a shirt on. This time, she’s hugging a tree.

In the photo, she’s shown wearing only a green skirt, while gripping a large tree. The only caption for the photo is the “1” emoji inside a box.

A few hours before, Jackson shared another photo from the same day, this time showing herself standing in knee-deep water. “Use mamas mud to wash off da filthy makeup from werkk,” she wrote in the caption.

Jackson has shown that she’s comfortable with her body, recently posing topless on Instagram earlier this month. “Comfortable in my rolls. f–k wit me,” the daughter of Michael Jackson wrote.

In May, she posted a photo of herself sitting on a couch outdoors while topless.

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how I express myself,” Jackson wrote at the time. “Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

She often walks around her garden in the nude. It’s her own way of expressing herself, which she sees as part of feminism.

“Every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs,” she wrote in May. “We don’t always agree with one another and that’s okay. But again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. How can that be a bad thing?”

On Tuesday, Jackson and her older brother Prince made a rare red carpet appearance for the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation and mother2mother dinner in Beverly Hills. She paid tribute to her brother with an emotional Instagram post after the event.

“You accept my crazy ass for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can be sometimes,” she wrote to her brother. “And you support anything and everything I do solely because you know I’m passionate about it. You’re my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you’re such a f**king blessing in my life and I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you.”