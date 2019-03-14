Paris Jackson Responds to Alleged Reports of a Downward Spiral: ‘Why Keep Trying to Pull This’

Paris Jackson is doing well, despite reports that she is in the midst of a “downward spiral.”

The 20-year-old model and musician took to Twitter on Thursday to give fans an update regarding her mental health and slam “pathetic” reports that have surfaced in recent days and weeks alleging that the daughter of famed pop icon Michael Jackson is struggling.

“Me and my [boyfriend] re-enacted ‘the californians’ from SNL while we were in nola purely for the entertainment of our friends, and paps happened to be taking pictures of it all and…. y’all it looks like a full on break-up scene in a sad drama movie [oh my God],” she wrote, addressing recent photographs that surfaced showing her and her boyfriend appearing to be in a fight while in the streets of New Orleans.

“Damn i’m just now catching wind of these downward spiral articles.. this is like, what ? the 7th time y’all have accused me of this ? the 3rd in the past month? n yet not one OD from all the ‘drugs’ y’all accuse me of doing or any hospitalizations… 7… but who’s counting right…,” she continued.

“Like.. no please.. give it up.. there are so many more interesting things to write about. and actions speak louder than words,” she added. “so if my actions prove your words wrong, why keep trying to pull this s—? it’s a lil pathetic. i’ll pray for y’all.”

Jackson followed the tweets by encouraging those reporting the stories and weighing in on her life to “SMOKE SOME WEED AND MELLOW OUT.”

Jackson went on to sarcastically address the various incidents that have led to reports that is in a downward spiral.

“I smoke weed on my story ONE time and all of a sudden i’m a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that’s also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis,” she wrote. “I have a job. and dogs. and a bedtime. go f— yourself.”

Jackson’s rant, along with reports of a potential break up with her boyfriend, come just weeks after it was reported she had sought treatment for her emotional health following a busy year of work engagements.

While Jackson neither confirmed nor denied the allegations, she did inform fans on social media that “happy and healthy and feeling better than ever.” She also assured fans that there’s no meltdown, no losing my s–, or being demanding of anyone.”