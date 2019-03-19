Paris Jackson Lashes out at Paparazzi for Misleading Photos Days After Hospitalization

Paris Jackson slammed the paparazzi for claiming she was asleep at the wheel just days after she was hospitalized.

On Monday, the Daily Mail published photos of Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, at a gas station with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. One photo showed Jackson sitting in the driver’s seat with her eyes closed.

While the Daily Mail claimed Jackson was “seen dozing off,” Jackson fired back on Twitter, saying her eyes were closed while she listened to a song on the radio.

this past week it’s been nonstop bullshit i’m so sick of it — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 19, 2019

“*parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel…. when will this stop,” she wrote.

She later added another tweet, writing, “this past week it’s been nonstop bulls– i’m so sick of it.”

On Saturday, Jackson was rushed to the hospital after a reported suicide attempt. According to TMZ and The Blast, Jackson slit her wrists. The reports initially said she was played on a 5150 psychiatric hold, but Jackson denied those reports and she was seen leaving the hospital hours later.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” a source told PEOPLE Saturday. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Last week, Jackson lashed out at tabloids for claiming she was in a “downward spiral” after photos of her and Glenn in New Orleans surfaced.

“me and my bf re-enacted ‘the californians’ from SNL while we were in nola purely for the entertainment of our friends, and paps happened to be taking pictures of it all and…. y’all it looks like a full on break-up scene in a sad drama movie omg,” she wrote in one now-deleted tweet, reports PEOPLE.

In another message, she wrote, “damn i’m just now catching wind of these downward spiral articles.. this is like, what ? the 7th time y’all have accused me of this ? the 3rd in the past month? n yet not one OD from all the “drugs” y’all accuse me of doing or any hospitalizations… 7… but who’s counting right…”

One tweet she did not delete reads, “i smoke weed on my [Instagram] story ONE time and all of a sudden i’m a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that’s also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis.”

Jackson’s hospitalization happened a month after the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland debuted. The four-hour film includes interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them when they were children.

Jackson told a fan on Twitter she did not have anything to add to defend her father and praised her cousin, Taj Jackson, who has been trying to make a film defending Michael Jackson.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role,” Jackson tweeted. “i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Getty Images