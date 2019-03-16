Paris Jackson Admits It Is ‘Not Her Role’ to Defend Father Michael Jackson’s Child Molestation Allegations

Paris Jackson clapped back at fans who shamed her for not coming out in defense of Michael Jackson after Leaving Neverland.

The daughter of the late pop star took to Twitter Thursday to express it was not up to her to defend her father from the sexual abuse allegations made in the HBO documentary by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

In the tweet, Jackson praised her cousin Taj Jackson for being outspoken in his defense of Michael Jackson, also adding that she was trying to keep the peace amid the controversy.

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she wrote Friday. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

The message was a few days before reports swirled Jackson allegedly attempted suicide, as first claimed by TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that paramedics were called to Jackson’s home Saturday morning after she allegedly slit her wrists. The outlet claimed she was hospitalized and placed in a 5150 hold. The Blast later seemed to corroborate the claims with other sources close to the Jackson family that claimed Jackson “lost a lot of blood,” but was saved and demanded herself to be kept in the hospital.

The story seemed to change after Jackson herself took to social media to deny the allegations, calling TMZ liars and posting a selfie in a car, claiming to be fine despite reports of her hospitalization. TMZ later changed their story claiming that despite the incident, Jackson had already been released and was under the care of her team.

Though sources have told PEOPLE recently that Jackson has not watched the documentary, she appeared to have a laidback perspective to the situation. She did allude at the documentary soon after its release, commenting on how the scandal will affecter career.

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though,” Paris said in a now-deleted tweet.

She then added a tweet that read, “ya’ll take my life more seriously than I do.”

Ahead of the documentary’s premiere, Taj spoke out on Twitter snd referred to the documentary as a “one-sided hit job.”

“My family and I have known Wade and his family since he came to America. Don’t tell me a 4 hour one-sided hit job that you watched is more reputable than people who actually knew him and saw his interactions,” he wrote on Jan. 26. “This is all about money and the desperate need to be relevant again.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).