Paris Hilton Reveals She Was Strangled and Hit in Past Relationships

While Paris Hilton is in a happy and healthy relationship today, she can't say the same for her ones in the past. In her new documentary set to release on Sept. 14 on her YouTube channel, Hilton dives in to her emotional and traumatic past, including abusive relationships she was in. Looking back now, the entrepreneur and former reality television star says she can't believe she allowed people to treat her so poorly and blames it on the trauma she endured at Provo Canyon boarding school.

"I went through multiple abusive relationships," Hilton told PEOPLE. "I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should." She continued, "I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo that it made me feel like it was normal." She then spoke about five of her ex-boyfriends saying how abusive they were towards her but thinking at the time that it was real love because abuse is all she knew.

"They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show," she detailed. "They'd get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive." Hilton, who's telling her truth to the public, admits that if she never went to the boarding school, she wouldn't have made such poor choices, including the sex tape she made that went public with the guy she was with at the time.

"I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, whom she was dating at the time]. I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn't gone to Provo, I wouldn't have entertained the thought of letting him into my life," she confessed. "Provo affected my future relationships." She revealed that she had a misconstrued view on what love was because of all of the abuse saying, "I didn't really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can't believe I let people treat me like that."

Hilton is now in a very happy relationship with entrepreneur, Carter Reum, who she says he feels incredibly "safe" with and admits that prior to their romance, she wasn't "really ready for a good relationship." Now that she's learned quite a bit about herself and about life, Hilton is in a much happier place. As for the Provo Canyon School, their ownership has changed since her days of attending, therefore they have not commented on her experience there at the time according to the outlet.