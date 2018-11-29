Paris Hilton Reveals She Hopes to Stay Friends With Ex Chris Zylka in Tell-All Interview

Despite her breakup with fiancé Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton remains positive on their relationship.

The 37-year-old heiress and TV personality told Us Weekly on Wednesday that “everything’s amazing” on her front.

“I’m just really happy and excited to spend the holidays with my family and friends,” she said at Rachel Zoe’s Holiday/Resort 2019 collection presentation.

“I’m really working, I’m just traveling so much,” she said. “I just got back from my little launch of my 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush, we did a world tour, traveled all round for the past month, so it’s good to finally be home. I’m back in L.A. and with my pets.”

Despite her recent breakup from Zylka, she said she hopes that they can “always be friends.”

Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, was also at the event and seemed equally hopeful — if not more — that her daughter and Zylka would stay in touch.

“He’s a nice young man, and you never know,” Kathy said. “Who ever knows what could happen down the road, you know what I’m saying?”

She continued, “I don’t know, but you never know. He’s been nothing but lovely and wonderful.”

It’s been widely reported that Hilton and her actor boyfriend broke up a few weeks ago after Hilton realized that the relationship “wasn’t right for her.”

She appeared on CBS’ The Talk on Wednesday, telling the hosts that “I”m just really having my ‘me time.’”

“I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance, and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories. I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” she said.

“But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work,” she added.

One source told PEOPLE after the breakup that Hilton’s friends had a feeling the wedding wasn’t meant to be after the couple missed a few milestones.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” the source said. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

Hilton and Zylka postponed their initial Nov. 11 date earlier this year but never set a new date, which raised red flags to those close to Hilton. “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

Hilton and The Leftovers actor were first reported to be dating in 2017 and became engaged in Aspen over the winter. Between their engagement and the breakup, Hilton temporarily lost her $2 million engagement ring at a rave, but Zylka found it in an ice bucket.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” Hilton tweeted at the time. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!”

Zylka reportedly wants the ring back, with TMZ reporting that he can take it back under California law if Hilton called off the engagement, as has been reported.