Paris Hilton Stuns in Revealing Disney Halloween Costume

Paris Hilton showed off her 2017 Halloween costume on Instagram today. She dressed up as a sexy Tinker Bell, showing off her “#TinkGlam.”

Hilton posted three photos of the costume for her 7.6 million followers. The hotel heiress and former reality TV star didn’t write much about the costume though, only adding “#FairyVibes,” “#TinkGlam” and “#Tinkerbell” in the captions.

The 36-year-old Hilton is known for her extravagant, sexy Halloween costumes and has even dressed as other celebrities. In 2013 for example, she dressed as Miley Cyrus for a Playboy Mansion party. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Hilton spent nearly $5,000 at the West Hollywood boutique Trashy Lingerie for Halloween.

Buzzfeed noted that Hilton dressed as Cinderella in 2002 and was a fairy in 2004. She’s also dressed as a girl scout, showgirl and even a scantily-clad army solider.

Of course, Hilton isn’t the only celebrity dressing as a Disney character for Halloween. Lauren Conrad shared photos of her elaborate Cruella De Vil outfit. Conrad’s newborn son Liam will also be dressed as a Dalmatian to complete the 101 Dalmatians look.

When she’s not dressing up for Halloween, Hilton is working on her new fragrance, Rose Rush. She’s also continuing her DJ career.

“I have been DJing for eight years now and have been having the time of my life,” she told The Observer this month. “I was so proud when I won the #1 Female DJ of the Year Award and have had my DJ residency in Amnesia Ibiza for the past five years. There’s nothing like playing on that stage in front of thousands of people. The energy is incredible and indescribable. I love the island, such a magical place.”