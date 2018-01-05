Paris Hilton Answers Marriage Proposal With Instagram Snap

Actor Chris Zylka proposed to Paris Hilton over the weekend on the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, and the heiress immediately said yes, telling People that she is “so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend.”

To further share her acceptance and excitement, Hilton took to Instagram early Friday morning with a photo of pink balloons that spelled out “Yas I Do,” along with a group of shaped balloons that includes a large pink ring.

The heiress shared the same sentiment in the caption, adding a series of emojis for good measure.

Since the proposal, Hilton has been sharing plenty of snaps on Instagram, including an edited shot of herself made up as a bride, veil and all.

“#Mood,” she captioned the image.

She also posted a video of the proposal, calling it “The most romantic moment of my life!”

The 36-year-old told People, “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Hilton added that she knew Zylka was the one from the start.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” she said. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @parishilton