Paris Hilton Loses $2M Engagement Ring While Partying

Remember that 20-carat engagement ring Chris Zylka gave to Paris Hilton back in January that was worth $2 million? Well, it turns out Hilton lost it.

Page Six reports that Hilton lost the ring while partying at a club in Miami on Friday morning, and that she had the the club’s security team frantically searching for it once she realized it was gone.

The club, a former RC Cola factory, is nearly 50,000 square feet in size and holds a capacity of 7,000 people, so the task of finding the ring wasn’t easy. The site reports that Zylka remained calm throughout the entire ordeal, leading the team through each area he and Hilton (who was reportedly beside herself) had been in.

The ring was miraculously found inside an ice bucket two tables away from the VIP table Hilton had been sitting at earlier in the night.

“Paris was dancing with her hands in the air, and the next minute her giant ring had flown off,” one witness said. “She was really panicked as the venue was packed and very dark, it was the early hours of the morning and it was crazy in there.

Security started an exhaustive search of the VIP area with torches, led by Chris and with the help of other patrons. There was a frantic scramble with everyone looking for it, people were crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people’s feet, and under seats. Miraculously they found the ring in an ice bucket two tables down.”

The witness said Hilton cried tears of relief when the ring was returned to her.

The DJs playing at the club that night, Above & Beyond, even mentioned Hilton’s ordeal on Twitter.

@ParisHilton nice to meet you and glad you found your ring 💍 — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) March 23, 2018

“[Paris Hilton] nice to meet you and glad you found your ring,” the band wrote.

Hilton announced her engagement to Zylka, an actor, back on Jan. 2.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said in her announcement. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Zylka reportedly proposed while the two were on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado over New Year’s Eve weekend.

The two first met eight years ago, but didn’t make things Instagram official until Feb. 2017.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton said. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”