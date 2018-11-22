Paris Hilton Ditches Her Engagement Ring From Chris Zylka on Trip

Paris Hilton took a trip to Australia recently and was spotted at the airport in Melbourne, the heiress notably without the massive engagement ring she had received from her now ex-fiancé Chris Zylka.

The 37-year-old smiled and waved as she made her way through the airports, wearing a casual black ensemble featuring a black t-shirt, black velour tracksuit, black sneakers, a black baseball cap and dark sunglasses. Hilton is currently in Australia to promote her newest fragrance, Platinum Rush.

While the heiress wasn’t wearing her ring, it’s unclear whether it’s still in her possession, as TMZ recently reported that Zylka was angling to get the bauble back.

Under California law, Zylka can legally take the ring back if Hilton called off the engagement, and while the 33-year-old has reportedly not specifically asked Hilton for the piece, sources say he wants it back.

The ring is a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond that took four months to cut and is surrounded by smaller stones, all resting on a pavé band. Hilton has reportedly not seen Zylka since the breakup, which she reportedly initiated.

The pair’s breakup was reported this week, with a source telling JustJared that the couple had split earlier this month.

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month,” the source said. “Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.”

“Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” they added.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple’s “wedding was never going to happen.”

“They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents,” the insider said.

“No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part,” the source added. “It was never going to work with Chris.”

Hilton and Zylka were first linked in 2017 and Zylka proposed while the two were vacationing in Aspen in early 2018.

Another source told PEOPLE that Hilton ended the engagement “a few weeks ago” after she “realized it wasn’t right for her.”

“The relationship moved very fast,” they said. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rosdiana Ciaravolo