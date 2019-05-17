Paris Hilton Blasts Lindsay Lohan, Says She’s ‘Lame’ and ‘Embarrassing’

Paris Hilton is not going to save face when it comes to frenemy Lindsay Lohan, even for live TV.

The famous heiress, 38, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked to say three nice things about Lohan, 32, during a game of Plead the Fifth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Instead of opting to plead the fifth, Hilton answered vaguely by saying that Lohan “is beyond.”

“That’s good. That’s pretty nice for you to say she’s beyond,” Cohen, 50, quipped.

Hilton was quick to clarify that she’s no fan of the Mean Girls star, adding that she thinks the actress is “lame” and “embarrassing.”

It wasn’t the first time Hilton spoke publicly (and negatively) about her former friend. Back in the early aughts, the two fo them ruled the tabloids, but in December, Hilton told Cohen on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy that she just can’t trust Lohan.

“Back in the day we were friends,” the heiress said. “But [she’s] just one of those people that I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people.”

“She was too much drama for you,” Cohen acknowledged.

“Good vibes only,” Hilton said.

She touched on the infamous 2006 paparazzi photos of herself, Lohan and Britney Spears smiling together in a car in the midst of a night out. According to Hilton, Lohan crashed the party.

“Britney and I went out for the night,” Hilton recalled. “[Lohan] totally party crashed. We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows, and we were at an afterparty, and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home.”

“And then [Lohan] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater,” she continued. “She just, like, squeezed in. I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.’ So I was like, ‘Whatever.’”

“We went back to my house, and then Britney and I just went to sleep,” she said. “There was no Uber back then, so [Lohan] probably called a cab. I have no idea.”

Last summer, Hilton commented “[Pathological Liar]” on a video Lohan shared of herself making accusatory statements about Hilton. “Just saying a fact,” Hilton told E! News when asked about the comment. “Fact of life.”

Later on in the WWHL segment on Tuesday, Hilton revealed that she most likely will never appear on The Real Housewives franchise, despite her proclivity for reality TV.

“First of all I’m not a housewife, I’m not married, I probably never will be,” she said. In November 2018, Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka split after an 11-month engagement.