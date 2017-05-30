Paris Hilton Shares Bikini Photo While Poolside On A Yacht

Paris Hilton is keeping up her streak of provocative social media posts with a bikini photo taken on board a yacht.

Missing my magical island #Ibiza! ✨🌈✨ Can’t wait to be back for my opening party at @AmnesiaIbiza on July 2nd! 🎉👸🏼🎉 #FoamAndDiamonds A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 29, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

The former Simple Life star is seen wearing a white-and-pink bikini covered in diamond-shaped patterns. She’s also wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a shawl covered with a butterfly design.

Hilton uploaded the photo in honor of her recently renewed DJ gig on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Hilton has performed as a electronic musician and party host on the island the past four years. The photo posted is a throwback to a previous summer, and was taken while she was out at sea.

“Missing my magical island #Ibiza!” she captioned the post. “Can’t wait to be back for my opening party at @AmnesiaIbiza on July 2nd! 🎉👸🏼🎉 #FoamAndDiamonds”

“Foam and Diamonds” is the name of the party series Hilton will host at Amnesia Ibiza, a popular venue in the nightclub-centered vacation spot.

Her fans seem pretty excited about the gig, as the aforementioned throwback post has more than 65,000 likes.

Hilton is obviously no-stranger to posting risqué photos like these.

Recently, she chronicled an entire lingerie shoot on Snapchat. In the posts, the 36-year-old socialite is seen poolside, squatting on a luxurious couch and lounging on a bed in various lingerie designs.

Hilton also sat down for an interview that dished on some little known aspects of her life. She also makes some interesting statements in the piece, including one about her inventing the selfie.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” she said. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

