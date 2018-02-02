‘Parenthood’ Star Monica Potter and Husband Split: ‘She Is Very Sad’

Monica Potter and her husband are getting a divorce.

The Parenthood and Wisdom of the Crowd star and orthopoedic surgeon Daniel Christopher Allison have called it quits, according to PEOPLE. The couple married in 2005 and share a 12-year-old daughter, Molly Brigid.

“She is very sad and heartbroken,” a source close to the couple said to PEOPLE. “But they are focused on co-parenting their daughter.”

The actress made headlines in January after posting an Instagram that made it seem as though she was expecting a child.

I have something to share… A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

After many took the post as a pregnancy announcement, Potter revealed she actually has been dealing with gastrointestinal issues from colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes. I’m not pregnant but wanted to shed some light on some issues we all may deal with, especially women,” Potter wrote on Instagram.

“It’s never really talked about because it’s not sexy, pretty, our glamorous to say the least, so I decided to share a photo to possibly inspire my friends (you), create a platform to share stories, and rely on each other for support and guidance,” she continued. “I’ve had colitis for almost 2 years and sometimes when I get flareups it’s painful and frustrating, so for all of you who suffer from colitis or other abdominal issues, please know you’re not alone.

“I’m going for a check up on Friday and following up with colonoscopy this month. I want to stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician. I hope this open discussion will lead to many other things we face as women, mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and every role we take on. Take time for yourself and go get checked. Even if you’re not having issues it’s important. Please note that I am not sponsored by anyone but me – I did this on my own, and just wanted to share. That being said, a huge thank you to these foundations that are bringing awareness and guidance to all of us for better health.”