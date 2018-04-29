Pamela Gidley, ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ Actress, Dies at 52

Pamela Gidley, the actress known for her portrayal of Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me, has died at the age of 52, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gidley’s family revealed that she died peacefully in her home in Seabrook, New Hampshire on April 16, but no cause of death was given. A spokesman for the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton, New Hampshire, hasn’t revealed any additional details and forwarded a request of information to the family.

A former model, Gidley made her big screen debut in Thrashin’ opposite Josh Brolin and Sherilynn Fenn and appeared as a short-circuiting gynoid in the cult classic, Cherry 2000 alongside Melanie Griffith.

Gidley also had recurring roles in smash hits like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Pretender, Skin, Tour of Duty and Strange Luck.

Born on June 11, 1965 in Methuen, Massachusetts, Gidley was raised in Salem, New Hampshire and attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen.

When she was 4 years old, Gidley won a New England “Little Miss Lovely” contest and worked as a model for Jordan Marsh later at age 6. She appeared on covers of Seventeen magazine and was selected as the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by the Wilhemina modeling agency.

The star studied acting in New York before moving to Los Angeles.

Surviving Gidley are her mother, Phyllis; brothers Glenn, Daniel and Brian; sister-in-law Darlene; and nephews and nieces Adam, Keegan, Erica and Alexis.