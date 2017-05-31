Pamela Anderson Posts Revealing Photo, Shows Off Barbwire Tattoo

Pamela Anderson shared with her Instagram followers a throwback picture of herself in a one-piece swimsuit showing off her barbwire tattoo.

In the pic, the Baywatch actress is seen standing against a wall showing off her phenomenal figure in a black swimsuit. The swimsuit is falling off her shoulders showing off her ample cleavage as she pairs the look with a black leather hat. Her makeup is done with dark eyes and a nude lip.

Anderson captioned the pic, “Canada in France,” with the emojis: “🇨🇦 in 🇫🇷.” She more than likely was referring to herself as the Canadian in France.

Check out the pic below:

🇨🇦 in 🇫🇷 A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 31, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actress and model stepped out in a dazzling dress with sheer cutouts to celebrate a club opening in Marbella, Spain over the weekend.

Anderson wore her blonde hair down with a bright red lip, drawing everyone’s attention to her sparkly dress. At a certain point in the night, the actress and her friend, Maria Bravo, jumped into the ocean for reasons unknown. Bravo took to social media showing Anderson soak and wet, stepping out of the ocean.

He captioned the pic, “Goodes #pamelaanderson siren @playapadre #marbella !!! This is not #malibu.”

Check her out in the pic below:

