Pamela Anderson Turns up the Heat With Sultry Photo Ahead of New Year’s

It’s really cold for most of the country, but Pamela Anderson is here to keep your hot cocoa warm for New Year’s Day. The animal rights activist and former Baywatch star posted a sexy photo to celebrate.

Anderson posted a classic black and white image of herself in a black bikini on Instagram, adding an inspiring message in the caption.

“For what it’s worth… it’s never too late, or in my case too early, to be whoever you want to be,” Anderson wrote. “There’s no time limit. Start whenever you want. You can change or stay the same. There are no rules to this thing. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you’ve never felt before. I hope you meet people who have a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”

Anderson added the hashtag #FScottFitzgerald, assuming that the quote was by the Great Gatsby author. However, this isn’t the case. The quote is actually from a speech Eric Roth wrote in his screenplay for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which was based on Fitzgerald’s short story of the same name.

Anderson is not only celebrating the New Year this weekend, but also her son, Dylan Jagger Lee, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Dec. 29.

Her other son with ex-husband Tommy Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, turned 21 in June.