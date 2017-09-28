Pamela Anderson Says Goodbye to Hugh Hefner in Tearful Video

Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the age of 91, and tributes have been pouring in for the Playboy founder ever since.

One of those tributes came from Pamela Anderson, who appeared on the magazine’s covera record 14 times beginning in 1989. Anderson used Instagram to share an emotional video of herself wiping her tear-stained face as she whispered, “Goodbye Hef.”

In the video’s caption, Anderson remembered the last time she saw Hefner and the impact he had on her life.

“Goodbye #Hef. Mr. Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit. I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family you were the most important person in my life,” she wrote. “You gave me my life… People tell me all the time. That I was your favorite…I’m in such deep shock.”

Anderson added that the last time she saw Hefner, his “back hurt” him “so much” and that he was using a walker.

“You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear,” she continued. “You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it.”

“Now, I’m falling apart. This feeling is so crazy…Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly with unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said.”

The Baywatch star also thanked Hefner for supporting her family, including her sons with Tommy Lee, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 19.

“I will miss your everything,” she concluded. “Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun.”

“Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela.”

Anderson also posted a photo of the two together.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @pamelaanderson