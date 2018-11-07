Pamela Anderson Calls out Me Too Movement, Says Feminism ‘Can Go Too Far’

Pamela Anderson has called out the #MeToo movement, saying that she believes feminism “can go too far.”

The former Baywatch star recently appeared in 60 Minutes Australia and spoke very candidly about her thoughts on the current wave of sexual assault victims coming forward with allegations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men,” she boldly stated. “I think that this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me. I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”

“Feminism can go too far. I’m a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore. I think it paralyses men.” Pamela Anderson criticises the #MeToo movement, warning women to use “common sense” @PamFoundation #60Mins pic.twitter.com/6dUmvbueRu — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018

She later chimed in on the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, seeming to placing blame on the women who have come forward with stories about the former movie studio executive.

“My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone opens the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else,” Anderson said in the interview. “I think some things are just common sense. Or, if you go in, get the job.”

Pamela Anderson has embraced her blonde bimbo image – saying that without her status as a sex symbol, the doors to political activism and animal rights campaigning would never have been opened for her. And @PamFoundation says, “I think I’ve improved with age!” #60Mins pic.twitter.com/k3HkzgmwKH — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 4, 2018

She later added that she is aware that her comments on may subjects tend to be controversial, but that she is proudly unapologetic about it. “I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct,” she stated.

The former Playboy model has never been one to shy away from being outspoken. In 2016, she joined Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a move to encourage people to take a pledge not to view pornography because it is a “terrible addiction.”

“I speak with both experience and authority about the damaging effects of easy access pornography – I am glad to join forces with Rabbi Shmuley in raising public awareness of the innocent lives this has destroyed, and the relationships it is undermining. Something must be done immediately,” Anderson wrote in a statement at the time.

“A healthy, loving sexual experience demands both intimacy and respect, both of which pornography addiction destroys, and I am committed to raising this fundamental awareness and protecting the vulnerable enslaved in the sex industry and abusive relationships,” she added.

While she has not been in front of the camera quite as much in the last few years, Anderson is currently a contestant on the ninth season of the French version of Dancing with the Stars.