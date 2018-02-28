Pamela Anderson Brings on the Nostalgia With ‘Baywatch’ Throwback Photo

Pamela Anderson is bringing on some serious nostalgia by sharing a throwback photo of her days on Baywatch.

In the black and white photo posted to Instagram, a young Anderson can be seen in the classic Baywatch swimsuit and holding a life preserver.

Many of her fans turned out in the comments on the post, with some feeling the nostalgia of having been huge fans of Baywatch, and others simply complimenting her “beauty.”

“Where my love for [Pamela Anderson] all started. My grandma and I watched every week. Thank you for being a voice for the animals and being a great role model,” wrote one gushing fan.

While her Instagram game is certainly strong, it’s not the only thing Anderson does to engage her fans. She has attached herself to many social awareness issues lately, and in one new PSA she calls out “predators” who drive for ride-share apps.

In the video, Anderson can seen stepping out of a building onto the sidewalk ands using her phone to get a ride-share car (Uber, Lyft, etc.), meanwhile, reports of sexual harassment scandals flash on billboards and newspapers all around her.

The car eventually pulls up and she steps in, suddenly noticing a sign that reads, “Ride-hail drivers suspected of rape.” She then looks back at the driver, who was peering at her in the rear-view mirror.

The driver locks the doors, turns around to Anderson, and says, “Shall we?” She looks down at her phone which flashes the hashtag for the “me too” movement, and the screen fades to black.

Finally, Anderson then comes back with a voice over, saying, “When you accept a ride from a ride-hailing app you also accept the risks that come with it.”

“Many ride-hail companies consider their drivers third-party providers, so they don’t have to accept any responsibility, or accountability, for their actions. Always ride responsibly,” her message concludes.

The model/actress also shared a personal comment with TMZ, stating, “Ride-hail apps are a haven for predators. It’s scary how many #metoo tweets are linked to ride-hailing.”

Uber does not appear to have commented on the PSA, but Lyft did release a statement, defending themselves by explaining that they believe the clip is misleading, and that they require drivers to pass multiple background checks before being allow to drive for them.

Lastly, the ride-sharing company added that all of their rides are insured with up to a million dollars of liability insurance.