Ozzy Osbourne Once Played a Villain in a Nickelodeon Cartoon

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died earlier today at 76.

The legendary rocker’s status as an international icon gave way for him to appear in tons of TV shows and movies.

While his most memorable cameos are in movies like Goldmember or Little Nicky, the “Prince of Darkness” ventured over to TV sometimes too. He appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, South Park, and The Conners as himself, but one of his funnier cameos was in a children’s cartoon.

In the 2011 Nickelodeon edutainment series Bubble Guppies, which centers on a group of mermaids and mermen going through elementary school, the rocker made a surprising appearance.

The 2015 episode “Super Guppies!,” which is (as you’d expect) an episode of the series where the main characters gain superpowers. Notably, Osbourne appears as Sid Fishy, a parody of Sid Vicious described as a “rock and roll fish who loves being rotten.”

Who knows why a man known for biting the heads off doves or doing LSD every day for two years straight decided to appear on an all-ages family show? Who knows. But the world is grateful for his cameo regardless. Osbourne was truly one of a kind, and the world will miss him.

You can watch the full episode below.