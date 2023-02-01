Fate of 'The Osbournes' Reboot Revealed Amid Ozzy Osbourne Tour Retirement

Heavy metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne has officially announced his retirement from touring. Following the news, it's been revealed if this will impact the planned reboot of The Osbournes reality TV show. According to Deadline, the BBC will continue with the series, Home to Roost, which will follow the rock family as they celebrate Osbourne's wife Sharon's 70th birthday, as well as daughter Kelly's pregnancy.

On Wednesday, Osbourne shared his retirement announcement on social media, writing in an Instagram post that he would have to cancel his European tour. "This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," he began. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

The iconic Black Sabbath singer continued, "I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F—S ME UP, more than you will ever know."

Osbourne went on to say, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. I want to thank my family......my band.......my crew......my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have. I love you all... Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase."

The "Crazy Train" singer hasn't made too many public appearances over the past few years, with his health possibly being a factor. In 2020, Ozzy had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the shocking reveal of his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy opened up about the idea of dying, saying that he doesn't "dwell on it." During a 2020 interview with Kerrang, the "Crazy Train" singer said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come? I think about it; I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."