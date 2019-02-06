Ozzy Osbourne Forced to Cancel Tour Due to ‘Severe’ Upper-Respiratory Infection

Update, 5:10 p.m. ET.: Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized in the wake of his European tour postponement. The Black Sabbath singer’s condition was revealed by his wife Sharon, who was notably absent from her CBS daytime show The Talk on Wednesday.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” Sharon wrote on Twitter. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

On Thursday, the “Crazy Train” singer was forced to put off numerous tour stops due to what was described as a “severe upper respiratory infection.”

Ozzy Osbourne is postponing the entire European leg of his No More Tours 2 world tour with Judas Priest, just one day after announcing the first four dates of the tour would be rescheduled.

The rocker’s publicist announced that he’s battling a severe upper respiratory infection.

“Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders,” the publicist stated. “This follows yesterday’s (January 28) announcement that Osbourne was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.”

In a personal statement, the 70-year-old added that he was “devastated” and sounded frustrated with his latest health issue.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” Osbourne said. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Osbourne and his crew were set to start out the European leg of the No More Tours 2 tour on Wednesday in Dublin, Ireland. New dates are set to be rescheduled starting in September. Meanwhile, the “Crazy Train” singer will be resting up for the next leg of his tour, which starts March 9 in Australia and heads to New Zealand and Japan.

Osbourne’s North American tour, which features Megadeath as support, kicks off in late May. Four of those dates are makeup shows from when Osbourne was forced to postpone due to a nearly fatal staph infection in his thumb. He told Rolling Stone that “I didn’t feel sick, so I was cracking jokes. The doctor said, ‘I don’t know if you realize, Mr. Osbourne, this is a very serious problem you have. [Wife Sharon Osbourne] said, ‘Would you stop f—ing making jokes?’”

Finally he began to understand the magnitude of what was happening. “They’re all extremely, deadly serious about it,” Osbourne continued. “I judge it based on the expression and the body language of the doctor. If he comes in with a really solemn face, I go, ‘Oh, OK. My time to go is up.’”

Here’s the full list of Osbourne’s postponed European shows with Judas Priest that are set to be rescheduled come September:

01/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3arena

02/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

02/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

02/05 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

02/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

02/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

02/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

02/13 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

02/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

02/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

02/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

02/27 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

See the full list of Ozzy Osbourne‘s No More Tours 2 dates in North America with Megadeath:

May 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl