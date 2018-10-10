Owen Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl After Undergoing Paternity Test

Owen Wilson is a dad times three, the actor reportedly welcoming a baby girl with Varunie Vongsvirates.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Vongsvirates gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Lyla Aranya Wilson, whose middle name, a Thai moniker, honors Vongsvirates’ father’s heritage, weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 21 inches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson, who was reportedly “excited about the little one, volunteered to undergo a paternity test in June after Vongsvirates announced she was pregnant and claimed that the Wedding Crashers actor was the father of her unborn child.

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” a source said at the time. “Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

In June, Vongsvirates took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting, sharing a photo of an ultrasound.

“Say hello to Lyla,” she captioned the image. “3 months to go.”

Since the pregnancy announcement, Vongsvirates has shared tiny glimpses of her pregnancy journey, including peek at her August baby shower venue, a throwback photo from Maui, Hawaii when she found out that she was expecting, and a photo of herself doing yoga.

On Aug. 7, Vongsvirates shared a group photo showing herself with Wilson celebrating the premiere of his movie Father Figures in December 2017, captioning the image “#fatherfigure.”

Vongsvirates was again confirmed that Wilson was the father when a fan took to the comments section asking “Owen Wilson is papa?”

Last month, Vongsvirates told Radar Online that she and Wilson had been dating for five years, but had chosen to keep their relationship very “private.” She also added that the 49-year-old was looking forward to welcome his third child.

“He’s excited,” Vongsvirates said. “He will be a great dad, because he’s an incredible dad with his other two children.”

Wilson shares 7-year-old Robert Ford — named after his late father Robert Wilson – with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, and Finn Wilson, 4, with Caroline Lindqvist.

Wilson’s representative has not yet commented on the birth. Wilson also has not commented on Lyla’s birth or Vongsvirates’ pregnancy.

The nature of Wilson and Vongsvirates’ relationship is currently not clear. The two had originally been photographed together in 2014.

Photo Credit: FilmMagic