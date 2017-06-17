‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Shares Sweet Throwback Pic With Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana

While she’s better known for her role as Tiffany “Pennsatucy” Doggett in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, fifteen years ago Taryn Manning shared the big screen with Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana in Crossroads.

Thank you for this picture again. Someone took it off a disposable camera I had lol. Always makes me smile:) #crossroads A post shared by Taryn Manning™ (@tarynmanning) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

On Thursday, Manning took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the trio and it’s giving us major nostalgia.

In the photo, the three stars are fresh-faced and smiling. The photo, which came from a disposable camera back in the day, has good memories for Manning.

“Thank you for this picture again. Someone took it off a disposable camera I had lol. Always makes me smile. [crossroads]” Manning captioned the sweet picture.

In the fifteen years since Crossroads all three women have gone on to larger fame. Spears just completed a residency in Las Vegas and is on tour in Japan while Saldana has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, most recently Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The fifth season of Orange is the New Black is available on Netflix.