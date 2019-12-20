‘Orange Is the New Black’ Alum Julie Lake Welcomes First Child

Orange Is The New Black alum Julie Lake is officially a mom! On Friday, Dec. 6, the actress, known for playing meth-addicted prisoner Angie Rice on the Netflix series, welcomed her first child with husband Jeff Cahn, a baby boy named Miles Joseph Cahn. The couple confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that their little one ticked in at 7 pounds and 2 ounces and that they decided on a name thanks to the help of a baby name app.

“My husband and I were using an app called ‘Baby Name’ that’s sort of like Tinder for baby names. You swipe right on names you like, left on names you don’t,” Lake told the outlet. “If you and your partner both swipe right on the same name, it saves it as a match for you. I think Miles is one of the only names we both liked. I also love Miles Davis and jazz music, and I’ve never known anybody named Miles to taint the name for me, so it felt right to me.”

Deciding on a middle name, however, was a little bit harder, the couple waiting until after little Miles was born. “We had decided on the first name, but we didn’t decide on the middle name until after he was born,” the actress said. “We had a long list of names in the running, but as soon as he was born, I was certain it should be Joseph after my big brother, whom I adore.”

Although Lake admitted that she was “never was 100 percent sure” if she wanted kids, she already can’t get enough of her son.

“The biggest change is that I am so in love with Miles and he is the most magical thing that has ever happened to me,” she said. “I’m excited to be with him every day and watch him grow, and I feel like life has meaning, joy, and fulfillment in a whole new way. I feel like life is starting over again and everything is better now.”

The actress and Kahn confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE in June that they were expecting, calling it “a crazy leap into the unknown. It’ll be an adventure but I am very excited about it!”

Lake is not the only Orange Is the New Black alum to be expecting. In October, Laura Prepon, who portrayed Alex Vase on the series, announced that she and her husband Ben Foster are expecting their second child together. Meanwhile, Danielle Brooks, who starred as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in November.