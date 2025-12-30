One of TV’s Greatest Icons Was Born on This Date in 1936

December 29 is a special day for fans of 1960s and 70s television.

On December 29, 1936, television icon Mary Tyler Moore was born.

With six Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes, Moore was one of the most decorated TV actresses of all time. She was best known for starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, both of which are classic series in their own right.

In addition, she was nominated for an Academy Award for starring in Robert Redford’s directorial debut Ordinary People in 1980. She appeared in plenty of other films too, like the classic musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, and David O. Russell’s 1996 black comedy Flirting with Disaster.

Outside of acting, Moore was a major advocate for vegetarianism and the rights of animals. She also was a major figure in diabetes awareness, as she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just 33 years old. Later on, she became the International Chairperson of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Moore died almost nine years ago (on January 25, 2017) at 80 years old from complications of pneumonia. She is still survived by her husband, Robert Levine.