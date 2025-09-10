One ‘DWTS’ Celebrity Contestant Admits to Breaking Her NDA With the Show

With the premiere of Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 34 just days away, one celebrity contestant admitted to breaking her non-disclosure agreement with the show.

While speaking to Good Morning America host Lara Spencer, Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel revealed she told her former co-stars and now Pod Meets World podcast co-hosts, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, she was going to be on the dance competition show before her casting was announced.

“I did pretty much call them immediately,” she explained. “We had some scheduling things I had to work out! But they were very excited for me and they did not give me any advice, which is probably for the best because neither one of them has any dance experience either!”

Fishel will be teaming up with dancing pro Pasha Pashkov during her run on Dancing With the Stars. She further discussed how things were going with her dance partner so far.

“I’ve already just adopted so much of [dancing],” the actress shared. “[Pasha] is the best teacher, so I’ve already… I’m just like a sponge, and I want to learn from everybody here.”

Fishel starred as Topanga on Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000. She reprised the famous role in Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. She starred on the spinoff with Ben Savage, who was the lead character of the original series.

Rider Strong appeared in eight episodes and directed 18 episodes of Girl Meets World. Will Friedle also appeared on the show and even wrote one of the episodes.