One Direction’s Niall Horan Falls ‘Extremely Ill’ on Flight

Singer Niall Horan alarmed fans this week when he revealed that he had become suddenly ill in the middle of a flight. The former One Direction band member tweeted his thanks to the British Airways flight crew that helped him through a trip where he felt under the weather. Of course, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, some fans were worried about what had Horan feeling down.

“Thank you to the staff on that [British Airways] flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” Horan tweeted on Thursday morning. Fans shared their concern in the replies, speculating about what could have made Horan feel so sick all of the sudden. Many figured that the singer would be getting regular tests for the coronavirus and that he probably wouldn’t have been allowed to travel by air if he had the virus. This led some to assume he was suffering from altitude sickness or something else related to the act of flying itself.

thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2022

“I am glad that you have been given a good service, however, I am concerned that you have been very ill, I hope you are more stable, and you can keep us informed,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Oh no! Hope you are better now,” while a third commented: “Does anyone know how Niall is doing now? Was he on his way to see one of his lads or was this chill time? I’m just praying that was a minor illness.”

As a matter of fact, Horan’s most recent Instagram post is captioned “LA,” indicating that he was in Los Angeles, California last week. This means he could have been traveling home to the U.K. when he fell ill, or he could have simply been run down from traveling in general. So far, he and his representatives have not commented publicly on his health status.

Horan came to the U.S. over a week ago to attend the Super Bowl in L.A. with his friend and fellow singer Shawn Mendes. He tweeted about the game, joking about his plan to over-indulge in “beer and hot dogs” just like his American fans. Apparently, he visited a recording studio in California as well in his ongoing work on his next album.

Horan has been teasing new music a lot this month. On Feb. 7 he tweeted: “Making some new music and it’s time consuming with long hours. I apologise for not being online a lot. Miss you.”

Fans seem more than ready to forgive Horan in exchange for some new music. His two solo albums are available now on most major streaming services along with his One Direction discography.