Olivia Wilde’s Dog Dies on Her 34th Birthday

Hollywood has lost another dog. Olivia Wilde‘s dog Paco died on the actress’ 34th birthday.

On Sunday, Wilde said in an Instagram post that Paco died Saturday night, the same day she celebrated her birthday. She posted a gallery of adorable photos with the dog.

“Lost my best friend last night. Paco was a kind, wise, gentle, loving soul. I could post a thousand photos of so many adventures,” the Tron: Legacy star wrote. “These pics remind me of how peaceful he made me. My heart feels broken right now. All I can ask is that you consider adopting a pup, and loving them with all you’ve got. Here’s to all the incredible friends of Paco who’ve been so kind to him over the years. I am forever grateful.”

Wilde is the latest celebrity to deal with the death of a beloved dog. Chelsea Handler, Salma Hayek and Khloe Kardashian all mourned the loss of their dogs with heartfelt Instagram posts. In February, Hilary Duff’s dog Dubois died. Just last week, Chrissy Teigen’s dog Puddy died.

This weekend, Wilde was in Austin, Texas for the premiere of her movie A Vigilante at SXSW. The film was written and directed by Sarah Daggar-Nickson.

“I think this film can be seen as an allegory for fighting the patriarchy,” she told The Wrap about the new movie. “It’s about the abuse of power. And what we’re sensing right now is we’ve had enough of that.”

Wilde is also preparing to make her first film as director. According to Variety, the film will star Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Fieldstein. It is being produced by Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, and Megan Ellison of Annapurna Pictures and Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay of Gloria Sanchez.

The project centers on two women who decided to cram as much fun as possible into one night before their high school graduation. It was written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins with revisions by Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman.

“I’ve wanted to direct for a long time,” Wilde told The Wrap. “It takes witnessing other women directing to give you the strength to do it — we cannot become what we cannot see.”