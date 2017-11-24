Olivia Wilde and Other Stars Call out Ivanka Trump on Instagram

Ivanka Trump spent Thanksgiving with her family on Thursday, but other stars are using Instagram to urge her to think about other families as well.

Sophia Amoruso, the founder of online retailer Nasty Gal and author of #GirlBoss, kicked off the trend when she tagged Trump in a post encouraging the First Daughter to advocate for a clean DREAM Act for immigrant youth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The DREAM Act is a bill whose purpose is to protect undocumented minors who arrive in the United States as children and receive legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). In September, President Trump announced that DACA would be rescinded. The clean DREAM Act is a plan to protect youths, known as Dreamers, who are currently protected by DACA.

Other celebrities that Ivanka follows on the platform, including Olivia Wilde, Sophia Bush and Cara Delevigne have all followed Amoruso’s lead, sharing the post on their Instagram feeds in the hope it might influence Ivanka.

“Dear Ivanka,” the post reads. “I see you’re following me on Instagram. This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December. Every day that passes without a clean Dream Act means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth. 7,901 youth have already lost DACA and 122 more will use it each day. Thank you and Happy Holidays.”

Happy Thanksgiving, Ivanka 💕 #cleandreamact A post shared by Sophia Amoruso (@sophiaamoruso) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:50am PST

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:11am PST

A thanksgiving message to @ivankatrump #happyholidayseveryone A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:27am PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ivankatrump