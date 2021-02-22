✖

Olivia Munn is opening up about a pretty serious medical diagnosis that she received two years ago. According to PEOPLE, Munn was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an autoimmune disorder. During an interview with the publication, the actor noted that she was feeling off for quite some time before she was officially diagnosed with the illness.

"I wasn't really sure what was going on with me," Munn said. "I was going through a lot of different ailments for years and not knowing what was happening." After consulting with doctors at UCLA, the X-Men: Apocalypse star was officially diagnosed with fibromyalgia, which is an illness that causes muscle pain, fatigue, and sleep and memory issues. Fibromyalgia is a common illness, but an incurable one. So, Munn had to make some necessary changes to her lifestyle in order to manage her symptoms.

"I had to change my wellness routine pretty significantly," she explained. "I had to be super thoughtful about what I put into my body. I had to start eating gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free — I had to cut out a lot of things that I was used to having every day and things that I really loved." She noted that she received all of this information before flying out to Italy, which presented its own set of challenges for the star as she tried to manage her new dietary restrictions. Still, she knew that she had to make these changes in order to get to a better place when it came to her health.

"My situation was at a place where it was like, 'You're either going to go down a path where you're going to get multiple autoimmune diseases, or you have to stop now and we can try to get you better,'" she said. "It was like, 'These are your choices.' And so I had no choice, I was feeling so bad. I had to really listen to the doctor's orders and cut all these things out."

Munn also shared an "interesting" piece of advice from one of her doctors. She explained that they told her to make sure that whatever she was eating was something that she enjoyed as it could affect her overall happiness. Munn said that she has since maintained a happy diet free of the foods that could cause her symptoms to flare up. She also incorporates meditation into her routine and makes sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day. The Ride Along 2 star added, "It's under control as long as I continue to work out and as long as I eat healthy and stick to the restrictions and meditate. Those are the really important things."