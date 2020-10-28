Olivia Munn Perfectly Reacts to Engagement Rumors With Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Photo

✖

On Tuesday, Olivia Munn was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand, leading some to speculate that the star was engaged. But, the X-Men: Apocalypse star set the record straight on Tuesday evening. Not only did she address the engagement rumors, but she also managed to congratulate Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who did announce their engagement on Tuesday, in the process.

Munn took to Twitter to thank everyone for their positive words on the engagement news. However, in reality, she was thanking everyone on behalf of Stefani and Shelton (and, jokingly, herself). Her tongue-in-cheek message came alongside a photo of the country singer and the No Doubt songstress, with Munn appearing in the background. She ended her message by including a diamond ring emoji and writing that she was sending love from "the three of us!"

Thank You for all the well wishes on the engagement!! 💍 Sending love from the three of us! ❤️ Blake, Gwen + Liv pic.twitter.com/8Diw2ZKfYd — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) October 28, 2020

It was previously rumored that Munn was engaged after the Daily Mail obtained photos of the star wearing what looked to be an engagement ring during a trip to the gym on Tuesday. Although, the publication did note that the actor recently announced her split from her ex-boyfriend Tucker Roberts this past August. At the time, it was reported that the pair, who were first linked together in December 2018, actually called it quits at the end of 2019.

While Munn might not be engaged, these reports came on a day when one high-profile celebrity couple did decide that they want to walk down the aisle. On Instagram, Stefani announced that Shelton had proposed to her after five years of dating. She posted a photo of the couple sharing a kiss, with the No Doubt singer flashing her bling to the camera. Alongside the lovely snap, she wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please!" Shelton posted the same photo on his own Instagram account and wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" It wasn't before long that the couple's posts were flocked with positive messages from their fans. One fan even wrote, alongside a few heart emojis, "Couldn't be more thrilled for you guys!!!"