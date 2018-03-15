Olivia Munn Brings Back the Perm to Fans’ Delight

Olivia Munn took her hair back to the ’80s, and fans are loving it.

After teasing her new ’80s-inspired hairstyle on her Instagram Story last week, Olivia Munn has finally given fans a first look at the new ‘do. Sharing a series of three Boomerang videos on Instagram, The Newsroom actress gave fans a lot to envy with her new tresses.

“Yup. These waves are permanent,” Munn captioned one of the videos.

Her now much wavier tresses have some fans wanting to jump on board.

“Olivia Munn got a loose wave perm and now I’m feelin reckless,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I have been on the fence about getting this new perm.. but this pic may be the reason I go for it! Love,” another fan commented in the Instagram snap.

“Oliva Munn is making me want to get a perm, like now,” wrote another.

Munn, who may have been inspired by the likes of Emma Stone, Lola Kirke, and Jamie King, turned to hair guru Kiley Fitzgerald at Mare Salon in L.A. to take her straight locks to the next level, US Magazine reports. Documenting the process last week, Munn shared images of her hair in bendable rollers and a photo of the super spiraled strands immediately after the rollers were taken out. She didn’t share the final result until the Boomerang videos she posted on Monday, March. 12.

In recent months, Munn has been busy shutting down rumors of possible love interests, including rumors in January that she and Chris Pratt were dating. Most recently, she set the record straight after rumors sparked that she was dating Jennifer Anniston’s ex Justin Theroux.

“Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you guys know on my own that it’s not,” Munn wrote on her Instagram story. “Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye!”