Olivia Jade Deletes Photo With Middle Fingers Amid College Admissions Scandal Trial

Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin, isn’t out of the trenches yet following the college admission scandal, but that didn’t stop her from posting a photo to social media holding up two middle fingers, then quickly deleting it. The young vlogger was allegedly urged by lawyers not to post anything, but did so anyways.

“Her lawyers begged her not to post anything, because prosecutors are going to question her about it and show everything to the jury” a source told Us Weekly.

The photo, along with an angry caption, was seemingly aimed at media outlets following the public scrutiny her family has received in recent months. Everything started when Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, were arrested back in March for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters, Bella, 20, and Jade, 19, gained acceptance in the University of Southern California. The famous couple now faces up to 40 years in prison, with the public scandal reportedly causing a rift between the Fuller House actress and both daughters as they try and sort through the drama both personally and publicly.

“Things aren’t fully healed between them,” one insider told the outlet. However, it didn’t stop the girls from wishing their mom a happy birthday and showing it via social media.

Despite the negativity that surrounds the situation, fans seemingly showed nothing but love in the comments section.

One person said, “Aww the cutest,” while another fan echoed, “She made an angel.”

Bella shared a sweet post as well, also receiving a lot of love from fans.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday mama. I love you ❤️ A post shared by Bella Giannulli (@bella) on Jul 28, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

One person wrote, “Best Mama Ever!”

Someone else said, “[Happy birthday day] love you both!”

Both Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to the same two charges of fraud and money laundering. Since their arrest, companies like Sephora and TRESemmé have dropped ties with their daughter Jade.

As for actress Felicity Huffman, she received a sentence of 14 days in jail, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for paying $15,000. In comparison, Huffman’s sentencing sparked question in regards to Loughlin’s considering her husband turned down a plea deal that was similar to Huffman’s.

“Lori is aware of Felicity’s sentence, and is processing what that means for her,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE. “Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with.”