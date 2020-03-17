Olga Kurylenko, James Bond ‘Quantum of Solace’ Star, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is in self-isolation after she tested positive for coronavirus. Kurylenko, who portrayed Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, revealed the news to her followers in an Instagram post on Sunday, explaining that she is suffering from “fever and fatigue.” According to The Sun, the Ukraniain-born star, 40, said that she was eating garlic to boost her immune system.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” she shared. “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms.Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! … I have cough only in the morning, then I do not have any cough at all. Unfortunately, we have no cure for this virus. We must wait until it passes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

“To bring down the temperature, they said to take Paracetamol, which I do,” she went on to reveal. “That’s all. Nothing more to do. Of course, I still take vitamins for myself like that. And I eat garlic, just for the immune system.”

Kurylenko offered another update on Monday, thanking her fans who have been sending her “well wishes” and taking a moment “to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding coronavirus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

Addressing questions regarding why she was self-isolating and not receiving treatment at a hospital, the actress explained that “hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life” and that she “was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance.”

Kurylenko also opened up about the testing process, stating that she was tested “in the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39” and explaining that the test consisted of “a swab from my throat.”

She added that she was unsure of when or where she contracted the virus, writing that it is “impossible to know” and that “it could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces!”

She concluded by informing her fans that her temperature had begun to come done.