Old ‘Margot Robbie Is Pregnant’ Report Resurfaces, Confusing Fans Greatly

Is Margot Robbie pregnant? Fans are confused on the matter after the Daily Mail cited an old report claiming the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress was three months along.

In the Daily Mail report published Monday, it claims that Australian publication NW Magazine reported that a source said Robbie, 28, is “three months pregnant” with her and husband Tom Ackerly’s first child. However, while no recent report from the magazine exists on NW Magazine‘s website, there is a similar NW Magazine report from 2017.

The Daily Mail claimed that a source told NW that the Australian actress “wanted to get her career firmly established and had some incredible job offers she couldn’t say no to” before starting her and Ackerly’s family.

“Now that she’s well and truly proven herself, there’s no need to wait,” the source reportedly told NW Magazine.

Robbie has not spoken out about the unconfirmed reports.

The Daily Mail wrote that during a recent visit to Australia, Robbie joked on her Instagram Story that she was a “kangaroo mum” in a photo of herself holding a Joey and nursing another with a bottle.

Robbie announced her marriage to Ackerly, 29, in December 2016 when she posted a photo of them kissing and showing off her diamond ring. After meeting in London in 2013, they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Coorabell in Byron’s Bay.

The Suicide Squad star told The Project at the time that she would one day raise her future children in Australia, rather than Los Angeles. Speaking in a joint interview with her mother, Sarie Kessler, Robbie reassured her mother her family would stay close to home.

“I didn’t know you were going to live overseas all the time,” Kessler said. “Margot will have children and they’ll be who knows where.”

“They’ll be here,” Robbie responded. “Yes, yes, the kids will be in Australia.”

As previously reported, Robbie is set to play Barbie in a live-action film that was officially announced by toy-maker Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures in January.

Robbie said that she feels strongly about sending a positive message to children around the world.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president,” the actress said in a statement at the time. “I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

No details have been made public on film’s production timeline.