‘OITNB’ Star Brad Henke Gets Reprieve After Ex Drops Restraining Order

Orange Is the New Black star Brad Henke is in the clear after a judge dismissed his ex-fiancé’s restraining order against him.

Brad Henke, who portrayed C.O. Desi Piscatella on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black from seasons 4-5, has been granted a reprieve after a judge dismissed a restraining order against him that had been granted to his ex-fiance, Simone Toliver, in May.

The dismissal of the temporary restraining order, which required Henke to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex and demanded that he not have any form of contact with her, comes after neither Henke nor Toliver showed up for their scheduled court appearance on July 17, during which time the temporary restraining order was set to be made permanent.

Toliver originally requested the restraining order following the couple’s split in June of 2017, after which time Toliver claimed Henke became violent, causing her to fear for her life because she believed Henke was following her. She also claimed that Henke had been emotionally, verbally, and physically abusive throughout the course of their relationship. Henke, however, denies all of the allegations.

“I treat everyone kindly. None of this ever happened,” Henke told The Blast. “I’m very disappointed with all this, I never hurt her or threatened her and I hope that this is the end of the needless drama.”

The former couple had been together for years prior to their split and were last spotted together at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild in January 2017. Their breakup in June of that year came after they had become engaged. Following the allegations and the restraining order, during which time a judge also ordered that Henke not be allowed to possess or try to possess a firearm or ammunition, Henke says that he now wishes to have no further contact with his ex-fiance.

“I will happily never contact her again, I have not seen her in over a year and there has been no contact for months. I pray she does the same,” he said, adding, “Anything else from her in court or the media I will consider harassment and defamation.”

Henke, who appeared in a total of 25 episodes of Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black, also appeared in Will Smith’s Netflix movie Bright as Dorghu. Henke’s other credits include episodes of McGyver, Sneaky Pete, The Bridge, Longmire, The Office, Bones, and Justified. He also appeared in the movies Jobs, Draft Day, Pacific Rim, Split, and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.