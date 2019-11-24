Odell Beckham Jr. Has a Rolls Royce With a Hood Ornament of Himself

Sitting at 4-6 on the season and needing a victory over the Miami Dolphins to continue building toward a potential playoff spot, the Cleveland Browns entered Sunday’s game looking for a proverbial boost. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may have achieved just that simply by arriving at the stadium. The former first-round pick showed up to the Browns’ stadium in a custom orange and black Rolls-Royce.

To add an extra level of “juice” to his ride, Beckham’s Rolls-Royce features a custom hood ornament. Instead of the traditional Spirit of Ecstasy that features a woman leaning forward with her arms stretched behind and above her, this car showed Beckham making a one-handed reception.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The colors of the ornament matched that of the car, but the catch in question actually took place when Beckham was a member of the New York Giants. However, blue doesn’t pair well with orange and black.

OBJ pulled up in a Rolls-Royce with his famous catch on the front 🔥 (via @foxsports)pic.twitter.com/mffxlxtx2T — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 24, 2019

For context, the catch immortalized with this hood ornament took place in 2014 when Beckham was a rookie first-round pick of the Giants. He was facing off with the Dallas Cowboys during Sunday Night Football in a battle of NFC East foes.

Facing a first-and-10 at the Cowboys’ 43-yard line, quarterback Eli Manning dropped back and threw a pass down the right sideline toward Beckham. Cornerback Brandon Carr interfered with Beckham, drawing a penalty, but the rookie from LSU still reached up and caught the pass with one hand while falling backward into the end zone.

Given the high-profile nature of the teams, as well as the nature of this catch, Beckham’s life was forever changed. His play “broke the internet” while a great number of future plays were compared to this one reception. Any time a wide receiver or defender made a one-handed reception, the announcers immediately said that the player was channeling Beckham. The future Browns’ acquisition in Beckham even drew these comparisons as his later plays were compared to his game-changing reception on Sunday night.

Beckham has not been as productive as expected during his first season with the Browns, totaling 692 yards and only one touchdown prior to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. However, he helped Cleveland build up a 28-0 lead in the first half with 70 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. Did the Rolls-Royce help provide an extra boost on Sunday?

Photo Credit: Robert Sabo/NY Daily News/Getty