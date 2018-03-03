O.J. Simpson Allegedly Talks About Having an Accomplice in ‘Confession’ TV Interview

O.J. Simpson reportedly confessed to having an accomplice with him at the time of the alleged murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, in a 2006 interview on FOX News. The shelved interview will reportedly air next week at last.

FOX News is running a special called O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? on Sunday, Mar. 11 at 8 p.m. The special will center around a 2006 interview with Judith Regan, a publisher who helped release Simpson’s book, If I Did It: Confessions of a Killer. The interview has been shelved for more than 11 years, mostly because of public outcry.

According to Business Insider, Regan paid Simpson $3.5 million for the interview. Next weekend, it will be aired as part of a two-hour special hosted by Soledad O’Brien.

The interview includes a “confession of sorts,” according to a report by TMZ. Sources who have seen the interview told the outlet that Simpson begins describing a hypothetical account of the murder in the third person, as though he’s guessing how a murder would have gone about it.

However, in the course of the footage, Simpson drifts into the first person, until he’s all but describing how he himself carried out the crime. Insiders said it didn’t technically constitute a confession, but it was pretty close.

Those who got an early look said that Simpson describes an accomplice travelling to his wife’s home with the murderer. He narrates the two of them heading to her house in the infamous white Bronco to “scare the s— out of her.” Simpson’s “hypothetical” killer had a knife with him, and wore a hat and gloves for dramatic effect.

As Simpson lapses into first-person, he reportedly describes himself looking into his late wife’s window. He sees burning candles, and assumes that she’s awaiting another man. At that point, Ron Goldman shows up, planning to return a pair of sunglasses that Nicole Brown Simpson’s mother forgot at the restaurant.

According to Simpson’s account, he “blacked out,” only to wake up later covered in blood.

The controversial interview airs Sunday, March 11 on Fox. It remains a dubious source of information, especially considering the heavy price tag of the tape and the connection to Simpson‘s sensationalized book.